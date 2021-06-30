QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) Short Interest Update

QS Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QSEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 327.3% from the May 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 151,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of QSEP remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03. QS Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
About QS Energy
