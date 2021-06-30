Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Patterson Companies, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.61. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.08. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,154,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,139,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 896,133 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in Patterson Companies in the first quarter worth $24,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Finally, Lodge Hill Capital LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

