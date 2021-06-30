Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HomeStreet, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HMST)

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HomeStreet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Wedbush also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 25.92%. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.16 million.

HMST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of HMST opened at $40.41 on Monday. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, for a total transaction of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.