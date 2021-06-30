Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Lowered by Analyst

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on HONE. Zacks Investment Research raised HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $222,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.