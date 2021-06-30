Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of FCCY opened at $20.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.72. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

