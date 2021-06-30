Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for SkillSoft Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SKIL)

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) – B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SkillSoft in a report released on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for SkillSoft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SKIL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

SkillSoft has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $11.99.

About SkillSoft

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

