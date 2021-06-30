Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Trading Up 17.9%

Shares of Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) were up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. Approximately 63,217 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,045% from the average daily volume of 5,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Separately, HSBC lowered Puregold Price Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72.

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of consumer goods in the Philippines. The company operates hypermarkets under the Puregold and Puregold Extra brand name in commercial centers and near transportation hubs; small store under Puregold Minimart brand name; S&R Membership Shopping under the warehouse club concept; and supermarkets under San Roque Supermarkets brand name.

