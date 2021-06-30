PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Gap Down to $55.54

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.54, but opened at $54.41. PulteGroup shares last traded at $54.76, with a volume of 22,240 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. Zacks Investment Research cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.45.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 8,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

