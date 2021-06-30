Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,572 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.22% of PC Connection worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNXN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PC Connection by 184.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PC Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in PC Connection by 25.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PC Connection by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXN opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 0.73. PC Connection, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $55.21.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $636.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.13 million. PC Connection had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

