Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 27,188 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,188 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xencor were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at $108,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 103.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 85,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 43,452 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 51.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 53,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 422,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.65. Xencor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.08.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

