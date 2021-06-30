Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 21,590 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.18% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 100.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 149.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 579.6% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWM opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.14. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $50.78.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.83%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

