Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,360 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in MaxLinear by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MaxLinear by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,044,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,399,000 after purchasing an additional 345,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 66,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

MXL opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -39.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.98.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 237.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 13,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $554,656.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,562,409.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brendan Walsh sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $797,530.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 165,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,248.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,317 shares of company stock valued at $8,255,609. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

