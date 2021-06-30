Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

PLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $29.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.32.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Jenkins sold 52,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $2,303,389.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,185.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 147,411 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,087 over the last ninety days. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 26.53% and a negative return on equity of 71.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

