Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 49,849 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 262.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,849 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,542,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,627,000 after purchasing an additional 922,801 shares during the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In other news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $43.98 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.