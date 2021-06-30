Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,659 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of The Aaron’s worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 378.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new position in The Aaron’s in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Aaron’s stock opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.25. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 10.86.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Aaron’s Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

