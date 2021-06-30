Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPD. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $801,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD during the 1st quarter worth about $4,162,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in PPD in the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PPD by 72.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in PPD in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. PPD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $46.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.23.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PPD shares. Truist cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lowered shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.50 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of PPD in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.08.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

