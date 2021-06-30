Provident Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on July 7th (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

Provident Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, July 7th. Provident Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Provident Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07. Provident Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $8,128,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,862,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $5,080,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,269,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,250,000.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

