Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protara Therapeutics Inc. is committed to identifying and advancing transformative therapies for rare and specialty diseases. The company’s portfolio includes, TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy being developed for the treatment of lymphatic malformations, and intravenous Choline Chloride, an investigational phospholipid substrate replacement therapy for the treatment of intestinal failure associated liver disease. Protara Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as ArTara Therapeutics, is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Protara Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TARA opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.54 and a 52-week high of $36.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). Equities analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo purchased 9,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,041. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $93,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Protara Therapeutics by 83.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

