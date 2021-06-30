ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €18.84 ($22.17).

A number of research firms recently commented on PSM. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €16.88 ($19.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €17.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($22.35).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

