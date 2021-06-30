Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $182.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Proofpoint’s increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins. Moreover, competition from numerous big and small players in the security application market poses a concern. In addition, increasing consolidation in the security industry is intensifying competition. Nonetheless, Proofpoint is benefiting from rising demand for security and networking products amid the coronavirus crisis. Ongoing migration to the cloud and high renewal rates are also positives. Also, the acquisition of security awareness startup Defense Works is expected to boost its portfolio. Robust demand for Email Fraud Defense, Threat Response and PSAT are positives as well.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded Proofpoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.69.

PFPT stock opened at $173.64 on Tuesday. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at $320,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 339.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,788 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 46.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

