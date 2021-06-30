Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $23.10

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.10, but opened at $23.67. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 776 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RXDX shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 36.26, a current ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.38.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,652,000. 72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,745,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,652,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $3,399,000. Finally, Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

