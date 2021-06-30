Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PROG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Progenity by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Progenity by 416.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PROG opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.27 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83. Progenity has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progenity will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

