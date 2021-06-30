Principal Solar (OTCMKTS:PSWW) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Principal Solar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSWW) fell 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 3,633,420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 2,938,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.08.

Principal Solar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSWW)

Principal Solar, Inc focuses on renewable energy and natural gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquatered in Dallas Texas.

