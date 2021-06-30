Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Prime Impact Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIAI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 232,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,553. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

