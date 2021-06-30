Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.43

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$127.43 and last traded at C$127.43, with a volume of 12861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$128.16.

PBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$135.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$103.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premium Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$130.43.

The firm has a market cap of C$5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$122.64.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$992.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.2800003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Company Profile (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

