Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prada from $52.00 to $57.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of PRDSY remained flat at $$14.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573. Prada has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

