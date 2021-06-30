PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Shares Sold by Tekla Capital Management LLC

Tekla Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 71,895 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of PRA Health Sciences worth $15,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 338.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 193,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,083 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAH traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.19. The stock had a trading volume of 20,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,222. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.00 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.35.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 17,216 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $2,865,947.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,970,779.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

