PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in PowerFleet by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 832,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 443,600 shares during the last quarter. North Run Capital LP increased its stake in PowerFleet by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,666,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after buying an additional 124,822 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in PowerFleet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in PowerFleet by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PowerFleet by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWFL traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 189,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.82. PowerFleet has a twelve month low of $3.95 and a twelve month high of $9.55.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $28.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PowerFleet

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things and machine-to-machine solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers industrial solutions, such as on-premise or in-facility asset and operator management, monitoring, and visibility for industrial trucks, such as forklifts, man-lifts, tuggers, and ground support equipment at airports.

