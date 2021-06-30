Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Receives $85.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.17.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,650. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $50.34 and a 12-month high of $99.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.47.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock worth $1,793,684 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 264.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

