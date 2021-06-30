Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Trading 3.4% Higher

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s stock price traded up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.50 and last traded at $46.50. 682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 544,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 21,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $912,740.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,740.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 11,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $492,688.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,688.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,145,921 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $4,704,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth about $6,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

