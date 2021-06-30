Portsea Asset Management LLP Buys 297,920 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Portsea Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,920 shares during the period. Repay makes up approximately 19.8% of Portsea Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Portsea Asset Management LLP owned 1.80% of Repay worth $37,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 299.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,821 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 720.4% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,842 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,359,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 15.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,312,000 after purchasing an additional 686,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,868,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,792,000 after purchasing an additional 370,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Repay from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

In related news, CFO Timothy John Murphy sold 25,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $631,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,372,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Tyler B. Dempsey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $233,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 179,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,839. 16.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Repay stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,816. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.46 and a beta of 0.80. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.91.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.87 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.80%. Repay’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. Its payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. The company offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding.

