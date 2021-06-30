Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Short Interest Up 5,000.0% in June

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTEEF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.13. Plaintree Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
About Plaintree Systems
Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Plaintree Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaintree Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.