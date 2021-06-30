Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) Short Interest Up 5,000.0% in June

Plaintree Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTEEF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, an increase of 5,000.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTEEF opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of -0.13. Plaintree Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

About Plaintree Systems

Plaintree Systems Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports electronic products and specialty structural products in Canada, the United States, Spain, Chile, Peru, and internationally. The company manufactures avionic components for various applications, including aircraft antiskid braking, aircraft indicators, solenoids, and permanent magnet alternators; and operates as a design/build manufacturer of steel, aluminum, and stainless steel specialty structures comprising commercial domes, free form structures, barrel vaults, space frames, and industrial dome coverings.

