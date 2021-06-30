Piper Sandler Weighs in on General Mills, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of General Mills in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.67 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. General Mills has a 1 year low of $53.96 and a 1 year high of $66.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after buying an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after buying an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after buying an additional 124,312 shares in the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $662,379.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

