Piper Sandler Comments on Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.00%.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 18.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 49,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 214.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,047,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

