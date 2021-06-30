Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $44.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.77 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $34.27 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $661.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,234,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,942,000 after purchasing an additional 72,422 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,340,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after buying an additional 17,760 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 50.37%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

