Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VLY. Hovde Group cut Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.54.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.28. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 27.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,401,000 after buying an additional 4,412,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,287,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,134,000 after buying an additional 706,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,544,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,059,000 after buying an additional 320,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $37,264,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,402,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,174,000 after buying an additional 67,140 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

