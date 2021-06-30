Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $87.88 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

