PieDAO DEFI++ (DEFI++) Price Tops $2.95 on Top Exchanges

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00008578 BTC on major exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $987,315.84 and approximately $1,767.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00128320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00168428 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,234.97 or 0.99686291 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002867 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

Buying and Selling PieDAO DEFI++

