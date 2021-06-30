Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 95,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,154 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.39.

NYSE PSX traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.85. 6,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,743,888. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.74.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently -404.49%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.