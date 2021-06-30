Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Stock Price Up 4.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY)’s share price rose 4.4% on Wednesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$10.00. TD Securities currently has a na rating on the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development traded as high as C$8.94 and last traded at C$8.60. Approximately 281,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 767,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.24.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.41.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Director Brian Davis bought 21,600 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, with a total value of C$116,043.84. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$898,480.18. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$724,560. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,050 shares of company stock worth $155,134 and sold 80,915 shares worth $507,338.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

