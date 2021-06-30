Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.28

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 2327536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 52.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,577,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $115,140,000 after buying an additional 4,658,919 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the first quarter worth about $98,507,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 10,072,634 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $85,416,000 after buying an additional 712,694 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 51.3% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 9,548,807 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $80,974,000 after buying an additional 3,237,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 56.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,104,506 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,205,000 after buying an additional 3,283,147 shares during the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.