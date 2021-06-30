Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.28

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.21, with a volume of 2327536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Grupo Santander upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.79.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.17.
About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)
PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.