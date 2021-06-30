Periscope Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Periscope Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Qell Acquisition worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QELL. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,061,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,983,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Qell Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $705,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

QELL opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

