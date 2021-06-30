Periscope Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 316,469 Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 316,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLAMU. Silver Rock Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth about $4,955,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth about $2,083,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth about $496,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth about $1,984,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLAMU opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Slam Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $1,487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

