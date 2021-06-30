Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $4 Million in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 399,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHPAU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Silver Rock Financial LP bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OHPAU opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

