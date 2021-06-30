Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 199,700 INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 199,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,856,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $414,000.

Get INSU Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IIII opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.54 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII).

Receive News & Ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INSU Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.