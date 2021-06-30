Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires New Position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GXIIU. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $745,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,420,000.

Get GX Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.