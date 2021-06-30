Pendle (PENDLE) 1-Day Volume Tops $10,269.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. During the last week, Pendle has traded up 17.5% against the dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $12.15 million and $10,269.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00046242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00147007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00179359 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35,742.70 or 0.99700402 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002845 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,892,475 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.