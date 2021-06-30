Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Pearson alerts:

NYSE:PSO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. 156,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,257. Pearson has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pearson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pearson by 176.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pearson by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Pearson by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pearson by 54.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.