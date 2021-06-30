Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pearson from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
NYSE:PSO traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. 156,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,257. Pearson has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37.
Pearson Company Profile
Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.
