Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $6.92

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $7.06. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 9,972 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 32.53% and a negative net margin of 67.78%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total transaction of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,345.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,632 shares of company stock valued at $509,729. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

