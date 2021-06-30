PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading Down 5%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) shares were down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.88 and last traded at $46.88. Approximately 2,006 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,013,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.35.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.20.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 29,250 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,998 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

